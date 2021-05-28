Importer fined for illegally importing 250kg of fresh vegetables

SINGAPORE: An importer was fined S$3,500 for illegally importing fresh vegetables for sale, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Friday (May 28).

In August last year, SFA officers detected 250kg of undeclared bayam, or spinach, in the consignments imported from Malaysia by Pang Hoi, the licensee of Pang Hoi Vegetables and Fruits Traders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

All the illegal consignments were seized.



"In Singapore, food imports must meet SFA’s requirements," said the agency.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Food can only be imported by licensed importers, and every consignment must be declared and accompanied with a valid import permit."

Illegally imported vegetables are of unknown sources and can pose a food safety risk, as it may contain unregulated or high levels of pesticides.

Advertisement

"The long-term ingestion of excessive pesticide residues through the consumption of vegetables that have been subjected to pesticide abuse could lead to adverse health effects," said SFA.

Anyone convicted of illegally importing fresh fruits and vegetables can be fined up to S$10,000, jailed up to three years, or both.