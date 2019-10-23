9 importers fined S$24,200 in total for illegally importing food products

SINGAPORE: Nine importers were fined a total of S$23,000 on Wednesday (Oct 23) for the illegal import of fresh vegetables, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a news release.

The nine importers are: Xin Import and Export, Kee Chye Chua (licensee of Liang Hup Hin Chuan Kee), Ong Eng Seng (licensee of Ong Eng Seng Trading), SM Fresh, Ong Shyh Chang (licensee of Century Vegetable), Jeffrey Goh Yew Teck (licensee of Hup Aik Vegetables Supplier), C T Fresh, SM Vegetables and Song Lin (Singapore).

Two of the importers, Ong Shyh Chang and Jeffrey Goh Yew Teck were fined an additional S$600 each for illegally importing processed food for sale.

Between March 2019 and August 2019, officers from SFA and the former Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) detected 2,848kg of undeclared and under-declared fresh vegetables and 340kg of undeclared processed food in the consignments of vegetables by the nine importers.



The illegal consignments were seized, SFA said.

"Illegally imported food products are of unknown sources and pose a food safety risk," the food agency said.

"In Singapore, food imports must meet SFA's requirements and food safety standards. Food can only be imported by licensed importers, and every consignment must be declared and accompanied (by) a valid import permit."



Editor's note: This story has been edited to remove the source of the imported vegetables, following a correction from SFA.