Former student care centre principal charged for cheating, forgery and criminal intimidation offences

SINGAPORE: The former principal of student care centre Impresario Learning Lab was charged in court on Thursday (Jan 2) for cheating and forgery offences connected to subsidy applications made under a Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) scheme.

The Student Care Fee Assistance (SCFA) scheme allows eligible households to receive monthly fee subsidies for their child's student care fees. They can also receive a one-off grant of up to S$400 per child to subsidise the initial costs of student care enrolment.



Shaik Ismail Mohd Ali, the former principal of Impresario, is accused of forging subsidy renewal forms for a student who had stopped attending the care centre.



He is also charged with forging various documents that falsely represented the employment of the parents of two students.

The alleged forgery and cheating offences took place between 2014 and 2016, resulting in wrongful subsidy payouts of about S$7,000, police said.



According to charge sheets, Shaik Ismail faces 13 charges in total, including perverting the course of justice by instigating a witness to give false information to the police.

He is also accused of two counts of criminal intimidation for shouting threats outside an apartment in Ghim Moh Road on Sept 3, 2019 and possessing an offensive weapon - a black metal pole - without lawful purpose, in Stirling Road on the same day.



The 49-year-old is currently out on bail and will return to court on Jan 30.

Impresario Learning Lab's status as an adminstrator of the SCFA scheme has been revoked since Sep 20, 2016, following an audit conducted by MSF. The student care centre has ceased its operations.

