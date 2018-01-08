In photos: Flash floods in eastern Singapore after morning rainstorm

SINGAPORE: Several parts of eastern Singapore were hit by flash floods on Monday morning (Jan 8), following intense rain.

National water agency PUB said flash floods were reported at Tampines Avenue 12, Upper Changi Road/Bedok North Avenue 4, Bedok Road, Upper Changi Road East, Arumugam Road, the junction between Sims Avenue and Eunos Road 8 and between Sims Avenue and Tanjong Katong Road, Jalan Nipah, the junction of Bedok Road and New Upper Changi Road, and at Tampines Road.

The flash floods in these areas lasted from 20 minutes to about an hour, subsiding at around 10.30am, PUB said.

Dramatic photos and videos on social media and those submitted by Channel NewsAsia readers showed partially submerged cars and pedestrians wading in up to knee-deep water.

Construction workers trudge through the muddy water near Jalan Nipah with raincoats and umbrellas. (Photo: Bassis Soon)

Flooding at a construction site near Jalan Nipah. (Photo: Bassis Soon)

Bedok North Avenue 4 was affected by flash floods on Monday morning (Jan 8). (Photo: SG Road Blocks / Telegram)

A black car half-submerged in water outside Paya Lebar MRT station. (Photo: Hew Chaw Yin)

Knee-deep water outside Changi Fire Station at around 9.30am. (Photo: Afghan)

Flooding at Upper Changi Road East. (Photo: Channel NewsAsia reader)

A pedestrian crossing is completely immersed at Upper Changi Road. (Photo: Channel NewsAsia reader)

People wading in water at Bedok North Avenue 4. (Photo: Melvin Lau)

Traffic along Paya Lebar affected after heavy rain. (Photo: Thomas Tan)

A bus stop in Ubi after the downpour on Jan 8. (Steven Ramesh/Facebook)

A woman pushing her car which stalled in a flood at Bedok North on Monday morning (Jan 8), after a heavy downpour over many parts of Singapore. (Photo: Twitter/SynCPositive)

Flash floods affected roads near Paya Lebar Square on Monday (Jan 8) morning after heavy rain. (Photo: Thomas Tan)

The rain leaked through the roof of a shophouse in Geylang occupied by a creative media studio. (Photo: Ronnie Chin)

While the floods were more pronounced in the east, a tree fell on the road amid wet weather in Toa Payoh, injuring two people.



A video uploaded by Facebook user Josh Ng showed a lift at Tampines Street 45 turned into a "waterfall" during the downpour at about 9.55am.

The 36-year-old IT engineer said the lift at Block 492A was stuck at the first level of the multi-storey carpark for more than 10 minutes.

At least one resident in Bedok had fun in the floods - Channel NewsAsia reader Wyn Kheng sent in video of his dog frolicking in shin-deep water after the rain.