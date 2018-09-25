In photos: Harvest Moon rises above Singapore

SINGAPORE: If you happened to look up from your phone this week, you would have been treated to a beautiful sight: the Harvest Moon rising big and bright over the Singapore sky.

The Harvest Moon is the first full moon after the autumnal equinox, which was on Sep 22 this year, and was predicted by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to appear in the sky on Tuesday (Sep 25).

The moon also marks the start of the mid-autumn festival, which is celebrated in parts of East Asia, including Singapore.

Channel NewsAsia reader A Kannan took these photographs of the ethereal phenomenon at about 8pm in Woodlands.

(Photo: A Kannan)

(Photo: A Kannan)

"The moon is beautiful. This September moon is special as it marks the beginning of autumn," he said.

Mr Kannan, a 53-year-old civil servant, said the Harvest Moon is his favourite and that he has managed to capture it on camera "many times", each time attempting different perspectives.

(Photo: A Kannan)

(Photo: A Kannan)

He also shared photos he took of the moon early Tuesday morning.

"The moon was ... was red; (my photographs are) unedited and taken from my block at 6.30am," he added.

(Photo: A Kannan)

During this period after the autumnal equinox, the moon rises closer to sunset, leaving a shorter period of darkness between sunset and the moon rising. Farmers can work late into the night by the light of this moon, according to NASA's moon blog.

(Photo: A Kannan)

(Photo: A Kannan)

Many others across the world took to social media to share their photographs of the moon with its distinct orange glow. In the UK, social media users described the moon as "amazing" and "breathtaking".

Breathtaking #HarvestMoon this evening across the Thames to Greenwich. This snap does not do it justice pic.twitter.com/yVDV9eYTvI — Tim Aldrich (@TimAldrich) September 24, 2018

As the Harvest Moon sets over West London, there's red sky on the other side. #harvestmoon #london pic.twitter.com/WqOb5PqJv9 — Dr Helgi (@traumagasdoc) September 25, 2018

The photos of the Harvest Moon were submitted by a Channel NewsAsia reader.