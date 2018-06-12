IN PICTURES: A walk through the historic Trump-Kim summit

SINGAPORE: History was made on Tuesday during the summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday (Jun 12) that resulted in a "firm and unwavering commitment to complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula".

The momentous event was succinctly captured through photographs by the media at the scene. Here are some of the best shots that emerged during the unprecedented event.

LANDMARK HANDSHAKE

The historic handshake between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump lasted some 13 seconds AFP/SAUL LOEB

Mr Trump and Mr Kim shared a landmark handshake at about 9am Tuesday morning at the Capella hotel in front of a display of North Korean and US flags, ahead of their meeting.

This is the first time a sitting US president has met with a North Korean leader.

US President Donald Trump gestures as he meets with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un at the start of their historic US-North Korea summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore on Jun 12, 2018. (Photo: AFP/Saul Loeb)

Ahead of the meeting, both leaders looked to be in good spirits. Mr Trump reaffirmed this later on by calling the summit "very, very good" and said that he had developed a "very special bond" with Mr Kim.

US President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he sits down with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo: AFP/Saul Loeb)

Both leaders were seen seated together before the meeting commenced. "It’s my honour ... We will have a terrific relationship I have no doubt," said Mr Trump ahead of the summit.



REACTIONS FROM AROUND THE WORLD

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) and Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon (L) watch a television screen showing the summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo: AFP via Yonhap)

The summit has ramifications not just for North Korea and the US, but the world at large. Leaders from all around the world expressed their hopes for the outcome of the summit, including South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

"I, along with all our people, sincerely hope that it will be a successful summit that will open a new era of complete denuclearisation, peace and a new relationship between South Korea, North Korea and the United States," he said.



People celebrate as they watch a TV showing US President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at Seoul Railway Station. (Kyodo News via AP)

People from all over the world also felt the effects of the momentous summit. This photograph captures people in the South Korean capital Seoul, gathered at railway stations and across various locations for public screenings of the landmark summit.

DEAL OR NO DEAL?

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella hotel. (Photo: Kevin Lim/Straits Times)

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un walks with US President Donald Trump during a break in talks at their historic US-North Korea summit. (Photo: AFP/Anthony Wallace)

After his meeting with Mr Kim, Mr Trump assessed the progress made in this way: "A lot of progress, really very positive - better than anybody could have expected.



"We got to know each other well in a very confined period of time," said Mr Trump following the summit about his meeting with Mr Kim.



North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un reacts at a signing ceremony with US President Donald Trump (not pictured) during their historic US-North Korea summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore on Jun 12, 2018. (Photo: SAUL LOEB / AFP)

Following the closed-door meeting, Mr Kim appeared to be in high spirits shortly before signing a document signalling North Korea's commitment to the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.



U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un look at each others before signing documents, at their summit in Singapore

At around 1.40pm, the leaders emerged along with key officials to sign the document that had four main points. that reaffirms Among them: Joint efforts to build a “lasting and stable peace regime on the Korean Peninsula”.



Earlier on Monday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that: "The complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula is the only outcome that the United States will accept."



US President Donald Trump holds up a document signed by him and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un following a signing ceremony during their historic US-North Korea summit. (Photo: AFP/Saul Loeb)

Mr Trump said that Mr Kim agreed to the destruction of a missile engine testing site after the signing of agreement at the summit.

The signed document promises a new relationship between the two countries and commits North Korea to working towards getting rid of its nuclear weapons. Mr Trump added in a post-summit press conference that he was confident Mr Kim would start the process of denuclearisation.

"Chairman Kim is on his way back to North Korea and I know for a fact as soon as he arrives, he is going to start a process that is going to make people very happy and very safe," said Mr Trump.



U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shake hands after signing documents during a summit at the Capella Hotel on the resort island of Sentosa, Singapore June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

"I just feel very strongly ... that they want to make a deal," said Mr Trump after the summit, echoing his previous sentiments that the talks were"honest, direct and productive".

"I'll do whatever it takes to make the world a safer place," added Trump to the media during a press conference.

It was a largely positive summit that appears to have yielded favourable outcomes, but it remains to be seen if the commitments made during the summit will be upheld.

