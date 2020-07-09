In pictures: GE2020 campaign trail amid the COVID-19 outbreak

SINGAPORE: Nine days of campaigning for Singapore’s general election wrapped on Wednesday (Jul 8). Candidates had to improvise in their outreach efforts to adhere to safe-distancing guidelines amid a COVID-19 pandemic. Gone were the usual handshakes and large rallies. Instead, candidates intensified their ground efforts, fanning out at coffeeshops and going door-to-door for face time with residents, speaking up to make themselves heard through masks, and giving them fist bumps, elbow bumps and salutes along the way.

Here’s a look back at some of the moments from the campaign trail.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong addressing the media at Deyi Secondary School on Nomination Day on Jun 30. Supporters were not allowed to gather at nomination centres due to guidelines from the Elections Department in light of the COVID-19 outbreak. Mr Lee was flanked by other People's Action Party (PAP) candidates for the election and assentors for the party stood on the sidelines. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh looks on as WP candidate for Punggol West SMC Tan Chen Chen and WP chairman Sylvia Lim meet a resident's pet macaw during a walkabout in Punggol on Jul 3, 2020. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

People’s Action Party candidate for Marine Parade GRC Tan Chuan-Jin was often seen sprinting on his walkabouts, turning them into "runabouts". Speaking to the media at one such runabout at Lorong Mydin on Tuesday (Jul 7), he said running from door-to-door helps him to cover more ground. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)

Progress Singapore Party chief Tan Cheng Bock, candidate for West Coast GRC makes a "heart" sign to residents while on a walkabout in Clementi on Jul 8, 2020. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Workers' Party's Jamus Lim takes a "wefie" with other participants of the Singapore Votes 2020: Political Debate before air-time: Singapore Democratic Party's Chee Soon Juan, Progress Singapore Party's Francis Yuen and People's Action Party's Vivian Balakrishnan. The debate was moderated by CNA Digital chief editor Jaime Ho. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

People's Action Party first assistant secretary-general and candidate for East Coast GRC Heng Swee Keat giving a child a PAP flag during a Simei walkabout on Jul 3, 2020. (Photo: Ruth Smalley)

Singapore Democratic Party candidate for Bukit Panjang SMC Paul Tambyah fistbumps a patron at a Bukit Panjang coffeeshop. (Photo: Goh Chiew Tong)

One of the People's Action Party candidates for Sembawang GRC Poh Li San gives a thumbs up despite a hot day for a walkabout at Kampong Admiralty on Jul 5, 2020. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Freelance artists Albert (right) and Alfred (left) hold up T-shirts bearing comic drawings of familiar faces from GE2020 including WP's Nicole Seah, SDP's Chee Soon Juan, WP's Pritam Singh, PSP's Tan Cheng Bock, PV's Lim Tean, WP's Sylvia Lim, RP's Kenneth Jeyaretnam and PSP member Lee Hsien Yang. (Photo: Ruth Smalley)

People's Action Party candidate for Jalan Besar GRC Josephine Teo listens as a resident voices her concerns at Whampoa Hawker Centre. (Photo: Marcus Mark Ramos)

The National Solidarity Party's candidates for Sembawang GRC Yeo Tiong Boon and Sathin Ravindran on a walkabout at Canberra Link on Jul 7, 2020. (Photo: Goh Chiew Tong)

The People Action’s Party’s K Shanmugam and fellow candidates for Nee Soon GRC Louis Ng, Derrick Goh and Carrie Tan speak to the media outside Northpoint City. Supporters stood behind them wearing T-shirts with an illustration of Mr Shanmugam. (Photo: Jo Yee Koo)

Singapore Democratic Alliance candidates for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC wave at residents from a carpark at Pasir Ris Street 51 on Jul 2, 2020 (Photo: Jo Yee Koo)

Flyers introducing new People's Action Party face Derrick Goh, a candidate for Nee Soon GRC at a coffeeshop in Yishun (Photos: Gaya Chandramohan)

Reform Party (RP) candidate for Ang Mo Kio GRC, Charles Yeo, doing a Facebook Live session during a walkabout at Ang Mo Kio Central on Jul 7, 2020. (Photo: Jo Yee Koo)

People's Action Party candidate for Sembawang GRC Ong Ye Kung smiles after a chat with a resident at Canberra Link on Jul 1, 2020. (Photo: Hanidah Amin)

Singapore People's Party candidate for Potong Pasir SMC Jose Raymond drenched while out helping to put up campaign posters right after his nomination on June 30, 2020 at Potong Pasir Avenue 1. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)

Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean from the People's Action Party and PAP candidate for Sengkang GRC Ng Chee Meng bump elbows as a way of greeting a passerby at Rivervale Plaza on Jul 5, 2020 during a walkabout. (Photo: Hanidah Amin)

Red Dot United candidate for Jurong GRC Liyana Dhamirah briefly unmasks for a photo at a walkabout in Jurong West Avenue 1 on Jul 8, 2020. (Photo: Ruth Smalley)

People's Action Party candidates for Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC Alex Yam, Lawrence Wong, Zaqy Mohamad and Hany Soh maintain a safe distance while on a walkabout at Woodlands MRT station on Jul 2, 2020. (Photo: Anne-Marie Lim)

Peoples Voice candidate for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC Gilbert Goh speaking to a man with a disability outside White Sands mall. (Photo: Marcus Mark Ramos)

People's Action Party candidate for MacPherson SMC Tin Pei Ling removing her mask just before her address on Nomination Day on Jun 30, 2020. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)