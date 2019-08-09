In pictures: National Day Parade 2019

Singapore

In pictures: National Day Parade 2019

NDP 2019 F15-SG soars against backdrop of the moon
A Republic of Singapore Air Force F15-SG fighter jet does a steep climb during the National Day Parade's aerial display on Aug 9, 2019. (Photo: Jeremy Long)
Jeremy Long - byline
By Jeremy Long
(Updated: )

Bookmark

Singapore turned 54 in style, with a colourful birthday bash at the historic Padang attended by 27,000 people, including Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

The National Day parade which comes amid Singapore's year-long bicentennial commemorations, was a nod to old and new, featuring a massive glittering lion prop and the return of the popular mobile column segment after four years.

Here's a look at the best bits in photos:

NDP 2019 National Day Parade Red Lion landing
A member of the Singapore Army's parachute team, the Red Lions, coming in for a landing in the National Day parade at the Padang on Aug 9, 2019, after jumping out of a helicopter from 3,000m in the air. (Photo: Jeremy Long)
NDP 2019 National Day Parade Red Lion jump 2
A trail of smoke from a Red Lion coming in for a landing at the Padang for the National Day Parade on Aug 9, 2019. (Photo: Jeremy Long)
NDP 2019 National Day Parade neon dancers
More than 800 youths wearing neon ponchos provide more than a splash of colour at the National Day Parade on Aug 9, 2019, performing the theme song "We are Singapore". (Photo: Jeremy Long)
NDP 2019 RSAF F15-SG and the moon National Day Parade
A Republic of Singapore Air Force F15-SG soars into the sky with a vertical climb at the National Day Parade on Aug 9, 2019. (Photo: Jeremy Long)
NDP 2019 RSAF F15-SG Shackle National Day Parade
Two Republic of Singapore Air Force F15-SG fighter jets cross each other's paths in close proximity with the "Shackle" manoeuvre. (Photo: Jeremy Long)
NDP 2019 RSAF A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport
The Republic of Singapore Air Force A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport makes its debut at the National Day Parade, escorted by two F15-SG fighter jets. (Photo: Jeremy Long)
ndp 2019 merlion state flag fly-past
The state flag flypast as seen from Merlion Park. (Photo: Darius Boey)
NDP 2019 Mahathir Mohamad Brunei Sultan Joko Widodo
A Republic of Singapore Air Force Chinook flies the state flag past the Esplanade, flanked by two Apache helicopters on Aug 9, 2019 for the National Day Parade. (Photo: Jeremy Long)
NDP 2019 sea of red National Day Parade spectators
National Day Parade 2019 spectators doing the Kallang Wave. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

NDP 2019 sea of red National Day Parade Padang
Spectators for the National Day Parade came decked out in Singapore colours, forming a sea of red. (Photo: Hanidah Amin)
NDP 2019 National Day Parade marching contingents
The state flag is flown past the National Day Parade 2019 parade grown as troops stand ready for inspection. (Photo: Jeremy Long)
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at NDP 2019 National Day Parade
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong smiles as he totes a camera at the National Day Parade on Aug 9, 2019. (Photo: Jeremy Long)
President Halimah Yacob arrives at NDP 2019 National Day Parade
President Halimah Yacob arrives at the National Day Parade at the Padang, with Chief of Defence Force Melvyn Ong. (Photo: Jeremy Long)
NDP 2019 Mobile Column National Day Parade Aug 9
The mobile column - showcasing Singapore's military might and Home Team assets - returned to the National Day Parade after four years. (Photo: Marcus Mark Ramos)
NDP 2019 Merdeka Generation mobile column
A Merdeka Generation serviceman takes part in the mobile column which marked 50 years since the segment debuted at the National Day Parade at the Padang. (Photo: Marcus Mark Ramos)
NDP 2019 National Day Parade show segment ethnic dancers
The Our River segment of the National Day Parade 2019 which celebrates Singapore’s rich multicultural heritage. (Photo: Jeremy Long)
NDP 2019 ethnic dancers National Day Parade
A giant puppet in a dance segment of the National Day Parade celebrating Singapore's ethnic diversity. (Photo: Jeremy Long)
NDP 2019 ethnic dancers 3 giant puppet National Day Parade
A giant puppet in a dance segment of the National Day Parade celebrating Singapore's ethnic diversity. (Photo: Jeremy Long)
NDP 2019 Giant Lion Puppet
A 6-metre-tall and 8-metre-wide prismatic lion puppet is the largest prop for the National Day Parade. (Photo: Jeremy Long)
NDP 2019 Lion Puppet frontal view National Day Parade
The front view of the giant lion puppet at the 2019 National Day Parade. (Photo: Marcus Mark Ramos)
NDP 2019 participants take a selfie National Day Parade Padang
National Day Parade 2019 participants take a wefie after the show wrapped. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)
NDP 2019 President Halimah Yacob thanks participants
President Halimah Yacob is swarmed by National Day Parade participants as she takes to the field to thank them for months of hard work and rehearsals. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

WATCH the National Day parade on CNA's YouTube channel

BONUS - Watch our ode to everyday Singapore:


Source: CNA/ly

Tagged Topics

Bookmark