In pictures: National Day Parade 2019

Singapore turned 54 in style, with a colourful birthday bash at the Padang attended by 27,000 people, including Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.



The National Day parade which comes amid Singapore's year-long bicentennial commemorations, was a nod to old and new, featuring a massive glittering lion prop and the return of the popular mobile column segment after four years.

Here's a look at the best bits in photos:

Advertisement

Advertisement

A member of the Singapore Army's parachute team, the Red Lions, coming in for a landing in the National Day parade at the Padang on Aug 9, 2019, after jumping out of a helicopter from 3,000m in the air. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

A trail of smoke from a Red Lion coming in for a landing at the Padang for the National Day Parade on Aug 9, 2019. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

More than 800 youths wearing neon ponchos provide more than a splash of colour at the National Day Parade on Aug 9, 2019, performing the theme song "We are Singapore". (Photo: Jeremy Long)

A Republic of Singapore Air Force F15-SG soars into the sky with a vertical climb at the National Day Parade on Aug 9, 2019. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Two Republic of Singapore Air Force F15-SG fighter jets cross each other's paths in close proximity with the "Shackle" manoeuvre. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

The Republic of Singapore Air Force A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport makes its debut at the National Day Parade, escorted by two F15-SG fighter jets. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

The state flag flypast as seen from Merlion Park. (Photo: Darius Boey)

A Republic of Singapore Air Force Chinook flies the state flag past the Esplanade, flanked by two Apache helicopters on Aug 9, 2019 for the National Day Parade. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

National Day Parade 2019 spectators doing the Kallang Wave. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Spectators for the National Day Parade came decked out in Singapore colours, forming a sea of red. (Photo: Hanidah Amin)

The state flag is flown past the National Day Parade 2019 parade grown as troops stand ready for inspection. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong smiles as he totes a camera at the National Day Parade on Aug 9, 2019. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

President Halimah Yacob arrives at the National Day Parade at the Padang, with Chief of Defence Force Melvyn Ong. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

The mobile column - showcasing Singapore's military might and Home Team assets - returned to the National Day Parade after four years. (Photo: Marcus Mark Ramos)

A Merdeka Generation serviceman takes part in the mobile column which marked 50 years since the segment debuted at the National Day Parade at the Padang. (Photo: Marcus Mark Ramos)

The Our River segment of the National Day Parade 2019 which celebrates Singapore’s rich multicultural heritage. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

A giant puppet in a dance segment of the National Day Parade celebrating Singapore's ethnic diversity. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

A giant puppet in a dance segment of the National Day Parade celebrating Singapore's ethnic diversity. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

A 6-metre-tall and 8-metre-wide prismatic lion puppet is the largest prop for the National Day Parade. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

The front view of the giant lion puppet at the 2019 National Day Parade. (Photo: Marcus Mark Ramos)

National Day Parade 2019 participants take a wefie after the show wrapped. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)

President Halimah Yacob is swarmed by National Day Parade participants as she takes to the field to thank them for months of hard work and rehearsals. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

BONUS - Watch our ode to everyday Singapore:



Advertisement