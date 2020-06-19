In pictures: Phase 2 of Singapore's reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic

SINGAPORE: Not all the red tape has been removed from playgrounds and public benches, but shutters are up at some shops and the din of diners has returned to eateries and hawker centres.

Singapore on Friday (Jun 19) sauntered into Phase 2 of its reopening, with masked faces and safe-distancing signs a constant reminder that the country is still grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic.



CNA caught sight of people hitting sports facilities, shops and supper spots, lapping up everyday activities that morphed into little luxuries after they were prohibited for weeks since early April, when Singapore took drastic measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Crowds returned to the 89.7 Supper Club along Paya Lebar Road a little after midnight on Jun 19, the first day of Phase 2 of Singapore's reopening. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)

Despite the wet weather, a steady stream of people were seen headed for a late-night bite at Serangoon Gardens in the wee hours of Jun 19, the first day of Phase 2 of Singapore's reopening. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

A stallholder opens shop at Geylang Serai Market on Jun 19, the first day of Phase 2 of Singapore's reopening. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)

A child plays at a playground at Toa Payoh Lorong 8 on Jun 19, the first day of Phase 2. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

A man exercises at a workout corner in Toa Payoh on Friday morning (Jun 19), the first day of Phase 2 of Singapore's reopening. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

An elderly man gets a morning workout at a fitness corner in Toa Payoh on Friday (Jun 19), the first day of Phase 2 of Singapore's reopening. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Toa Payoh Stadium reopened on Jun 19, the first day of Phase 2 of Singapore's reopening. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

A jogger runs on the track at Toa Payoh Stadium on Jun 19, the first day of Phase 2 of Singapore's reopening. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Staff doing checks on the pool at Toa Payoh Swimming Complex ahead of its reopening on Jun 19, the first day of Phase 2. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

People practising Qigong at Kampong Ubi Community Centre on Jun 19, the first day of Phase 2 of Singapore's reopening. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)

Two people play basketball at Kampong Ubi Community Centre on Jun 19, the first day of Phase 2 of Singapore's reopening. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)

Shoppers looking at sale items at a Toa Payoh shoe store on Jun 19, the first day of Phase 2 of Singapore's reopening. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

A mobile phone shop in Toa Payoh opens for business on Jun 19, the first day of Phase 2 of Singapore's reopening. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

The lunchtime crowd at Amoy Street Food Centre observing safe distancing rules (Photo: Jeremy Long)

The lunchtime crowd at Telok Ayer Street on Jun 19, the first day of Phase 2 of Singapore's reopening. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

A coffeeshop in Toa Payoh sees the return of lunchtime crowds on Friday (Jun 19), the first day of Phase 2 of Singapore's reopening. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

The hustle and bustle has returned to Toa Payoh Central as retail shops are allowed to open. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Customers dine in at Geylang Serai Market on Jun 19, the first day of Phase 2 of Singapore's post-circuit breaker reopening. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)

Breakfast time at Geylang Serai Market on Jun 19, the first day of Phase 2 of Singapore's reopening. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)