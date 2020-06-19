In pictures: Phase 2 of Singapore's reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Singapore

In pictures: Phase 2 of Singapore's reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Singapore Phase 2 playing basketball in Toa Payoh
A man plays basketball in Toa Payoh on Friday morning (Jun 19), the first day of Phase 2 of Singapore's reopening. The use of shared sports facilities like this has been disallowed since early April to curb the spread of COVID-19. (Photo: Jeremy Long)
Byline - Jeremy Long
By Jeremy Long
Try Sutrisno Foo - byline
By and Try Sutrisno Foo
(Updated: )

Bookmark

SINGAPORE: Not all the red tape has been removed from playgrounds and public benches, but shutters are up at some shops and the din of diners has returned to eateries and hawker centres. 

Singapore on Friday (Jun 19) sauntered into Phase 2 of its reopening, with masked faces and safe-distancing signs a constant reminder that the country is still grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic. 

CNA caught sight of people hitting sports facilities, shops and supper spots, lapping up everyday activities that morphed into little luxuries after they were prohibited for weeks since early April, when Singapore took drastic measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

READ: 'Happy, but I don't want to stay out too long': Shoppers cautiously return on first day of Phase 2 reopening

Singapore Phase 2 Paya Lebar Rd dining in prata place
Crowds returned to the 89.7 Supper Club along Paya Lebar Road a little after midnight on Jun 19, the first day of Phase 2 of Singapore's reopening. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)
Singapore Phase 2 Serangoon Gardens prata place night
Despite the wet weather, a steady stream of people were seen headed for a late-night bite at Serangoon Gardens in the wee hours of Jun 19, the first day of Phase 2 of Singapore's reopening. (Photo: Jeremy Long)
Singapore Phase 2 Geylang Serai market opening stall
A stallholder opens shop at Geylang Serai Market on Jun 19, the first day of Phase 2 of Singapore's reopening. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)
Singapore Phase 2 kid playing at playground
A child plays at a playground at Toa Payoh Lorong 8 on Jun 19, the first day of Phase 2. (Photo: Jeremy Long)
Singapore Phase 2 people exercising in Toa Payoh
A man exercises at a workout corner in Toa Payoh on Friday morning (Jun 19), the first day of Phase 2 of Singapore's reopening. (Photo: Jeremy Long)
Singapore Phase 2 fitness corner in Toa Payoh
An elderly man gets a morning workout at a fitness corner in Toa Payoh on Friday (Jun 19), the first day of Phase 2 of Singapore's reopening. (Photo: Jeremy Long)
Singapore Phase 2 Toa Payoh Stadium
Toa Payoh Stadium reopened on Jun 19, the first day of Phase 2 of Singapore's reopening. (Photo: Jeremy Long)
Singapore Phase 2 Toa Payoh Stadium person jogging track and field
A jogger runs on the track at Toa Payoh Stadium on Jun 19, the first day of Phase 2 of Singapore's reopening. (Photo: Jeremy Long)
Singapore Phase 2 Toa Payoh Swimming Complex
Staff doing checks on the pool at Toa Payoh Swimming Complex ahead of its reopening on Jun 19, the first day of Phase 2. (Photo: Jeremy Long)
Singapore Phase 2 Kampong Ubi Community Centre qigong
People practising Qigong at Kampong Ubi Community Centre on Jun 19, the first day of Phase 2 of Singapore's reopening. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)
Singapore Phase 2 Kampong Ubi Community Centre basketball
Two people play basketball at Kampong Ubi Community Centre on Jun 19, the first day of Phase 2 of Singapore's reopening. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)
Phase 2 Toa Payoh shoe store
Shoppers looking at sale items at a Toa Payoh shoe store on Jun 19, the first day of Phase 2 of Singapore's reopening. (Photo: Jeremy Long)
Phase 2 mobile phone shop in Toa Payoh
A mobile phone shop in Toa Payoh opens for business on Jun 19, the first day of Phase 2 of Singapore's reopening. (Photo: Jeremy Long)
Amoy Street Food Centre lunch crowd
The lunchtime crowd at Amoy Street Food Centre observing safe distancing rules (Photo: Jeremy Long)
Phase 2 Telok Ayer Street crowd
The lunchtime crowd at Telok Ayer Street on Jun 19, the first day of Phase 2 of Singapore's reopening. (Photo: Jeremy Long)
Singapore Phase 2 Toa Payoh coffeeshop
A coffeeshop in Toa Payoh sees the return of lunchtime crowds on Friday (Jun 19), the first day of Phase 2 of Singapore's reopening. (Photo: Jeremy Long)
Singapore Phase 2 Toa Payoh Central
The hustle and bustle has returned to Toa Payoh Central as retail shops are allowed to open. (Photo: Jeremy Long)
Singapore Phase 2 Geylang Serai market dining in
Customers dine in at Geylang Serai Market on Jun 19, the first day of Phase 2 of Singapore's post-circuit breaker reopening. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)
Singapore Phase 2 Geylang Serai market breakfast
Breakfast time at Geylang Serai Market on Jun 19, the first day of Phase 2 of Singapore's reopening. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)
Singapore Phase 2 Haig Road Market
An elderly woman on a personal mobility device gets served by a shop assistant at Haig Road Market on Jun 19, the first day of Phase 2 of Singapore's reopening. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)

Source: CNA/ly

Tagged Topics

Bookmark