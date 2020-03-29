In pictures: Safe distancing in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Nowadays, X marks the spot where you cannot sit and Singaporeans are being told to mind the gap between one another, all in the name of safe distancing to curb the spread of COVID-19.
On Mar 20, the Ministry of Health announced a slew of safe-distancing measures for public venues. For instance, operators of F&B outlets have to keep a metre's distance between tables and seats and retail stores and restaurants have to keep queues fast-moving, yet demarcate spots so customers stand at least a metre apart from another. Malls and supermarkets remain open but with reduced capacity.
CNA visited several malls, eateries and shops and saw people largely abiding by the safe-distancing rules. Where there was an occasional slip-up, wait staff and shop assistants would gently remind patrons to stand behind markers.