In pictures: Singapore celebrates National Day, with a nod to COVID-19 frontliners

SINGAPORE: Thousands of residents lined the streets of Singapore on Sunday (Aug 9), as the country marked 55 years of independence.

There were plenty of treats for spectators in the heartlands, with the Red Lions team parachuting onto fields near Sengkang General Hospital and Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Several roads were closed as the mobile column passed through heartland estates. Wearing masks and waving handheld flags, the spectators lined the streets of their neighbourhood to catch a glimpse of the vehicles.

There were also loud cheers for the frontline and essential workers from various sectors who were on board the vehicles.

The Republic of Singapore Air Force's F-15SG fighter jets soared across the island on Sunday morning - passing hospital landmarks - as a nod to frontliners in the fight against COVID-19.

The Padang also played host to a different type of National Day Parade this year, one that was downsized amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here's a look at the day in pictures: ​​​​​​

A banner which reads "Our Heart For SG" unfurling and catching the wind behind a member of the Red Lions who was parachuting into an area near Sengkang General Hospital as a salute to healthcare workers. (Photo: Hanidah Amin)

The Red Lions paratroopers giving each other a high-five after executing a smooth landing on a field near Sengkang General Hospital. (Photo: Hanidah Amin)

Singapore's first and only woman member of the Red Lions, Second Warrant Officer Shirley Ng waving back to her audience after she landed near Sengkang General Hospital as part of celebrations for Singapore's National Day on Aug 9, 2020. (Photo: Hanidah Amin)

The National Day Parade at the Padang on Aug 9, 2020. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

Frontline workers watching the National Day Parade at the Padang on Aug 9, 2020. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

A frontline worker watching the National Day Parade at the Padang on Aug 9, 2020. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

President Halimah Yacob attends NDP celebrations at the Padang on Aug 9, 2020. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

President Halimah Yacob speakiong to a frontline worker during NDP celebrations at the Padang on Aug 9, 2020. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

The state flag fly-past over the Padang during NDP celebrations on Aug 9, 2020. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

A frontline worker from SingPost with F-15SG fighter jets flying past in the background during the National Day Parade at the Padang on Aug 9, 2020. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

A mobile column driving through Commonwealth Ave West as part of events for Singapore's National Day celebrations on Aug 9, 2020. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)

Residents gather near Sengkang General Hospital to watch a mobile column drive past as part of celebrations for National Day on Aug 9, 2020. (Photo: Hanidah Amin)

Residents gather along Commonwealth Avenue West to watch an NDP mobile column drive past as part of celebrations for Singapore's National Day on Aug 9, 2020. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)

An SAF personnel saluting onlookers as the mobile column drives past Sengkang General Hospital as part of celebrations for National Day on Aug 9, 2020. (Photo: Hanidah Amin)

A mobile column drives along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 as part of celebrations for National Day on Aug 9, 2020. (Photo: Hanidah Amin)

A mobile column driving through New Upper Changi Road as part of events for Singapore's National Day celebrations on Aug 9, 2020. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)

An SAF personnel waving the Singapore flag as the mobile column drives through New Upper Changi Road as part of events for Singapore's National Day celebrations on Aug 9, 2020. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)

A mobile column drives through Mountbatten Road as part of celebrations for National Day on Aug 9, 2020. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)

A mobile column drives along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 as part of celebrations for National Day on Aug 9, 2020. (Photo: Hanidah Amin)

A mobile column drives along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 as part of celebrations for National Day on Aug 9, 2020. (Photo: Hanidah Amin)

SAF personnel peering through the windshield of their vehicle to wave at onlookers as they ride along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 as part of celebrations for National Day on Aug 9, 2020. (Photo: Hanidah Amin)