In pictures: Singapore celebrates National Day, with a nod to COVID-19 frontliners
Singapore
SINGAPORE: Thousands of residents lined the streets of Singapore on Sunday (Aug 9), as the country marked 55 years of independence.
There were plenty of treats for spectators in the heartlands, with the Red Lions team parachuting onto fields near Sengkang General Hospital and Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.
Several roads were closed as the mobile column passed through heartland estates. Wearing masks and waving handheld flags, the spectators lined the streets of their neighbourhood to catch a glimpse of the vehicles.
There were also loud cheers for the frontline and essential workers from various sectors who were on board the vehicles.
The Republic of Singapore Air Force's F-15SG fighter jets soared across the island on Sunday morning - passing hospital landmarks - as a nod to frontliners in the fight against COVID-19.
The Padang also played host to a different type of National Day Parade this year, one that was downsized amid the COVID-19 pandemic.