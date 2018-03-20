Incident at Ho Ching Road 'not a hostage situation': Police in response to media reports

SINGAPORE: The police said on Tuesday (Mar 20) that an incident at Ho Ching Road was "not a hostage situation", following initial media reports of an armed man having taken people hostage.

A 50-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday evening (Mar 20) after he locked himself in his home with two family members, the police said in a Facebook post.

Nobody was injured during the incident at Block 114 Ho Ching Road, the police added.

Police officers at the scene. (Photo: Abdul Hamid)

Channel NewsAsia saw multiple police and Singapore Civil Defence Force vehicles at the scene.

An inflatable life air pack had also been set up at the foot of the block.

Advertisement

Advertisement

SCDF officials at the scene of Block 114, Ho Ching Road.

Media reports had earlier claimed that a suspected "hostage situation" involving an armed man was ongoing at Ho Ching Road .