Incoming SMRT CEO Neo Kian Hong makes first public appearance since appointment

SINGAPORE: Incoming SMRT CEO Neo Kian Hong made his first public appearance since it was announced that he will be taking over from incumbent Desmond Kuek, visiting ground staff on the East-West line (EWL) on Sunday (Apr 29) morning.

In a Facebook post, SMRT said that Mr Neo, together with SMRT chairman and Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan, were "on the ground to support our staff" as the rail operator commenced the first full Sunday trial of the new Communications-Based Train Control system on the EWL during passenger service hours. Previous tests were done outside operating hours.

"During the visit, teams from both Land Transport Authority and SMRT also gathered first-hand feedback on ground operational matters," SMRT added in the post.









Mr Neo will be taking over from Mr Kuek on Aug 1. He is currently the Permanent Secretary for Defence Development and a former chief of defence force.

He was also appointed a non-executive director of Singapore Technologies Engineering last June.

Mr Neo's appointment came after a "comprehensive global search" by SMRT.

