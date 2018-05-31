Indian PM Narendra Modi on 3-day official visit to Singapore

SINGAPORE: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi began a three-day official visit in Singapore on Thursday (May 31) at the invitation of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.



The leaders will attend a business event on innovation and entrepreneurship at the Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre on Thursday, according to a press statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).



Prime Minister Modi will call on President Halimah Yacob, and will be hosted to an official lunch by PM Lee. Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong will call on PM Modi on Jun 2, the statement added.



An official welcome ceremony will be held in honour of PM Modi on Friday. On the same day, Mr Modi will visit the Singapore Botanic Gardens where an orchid will be named in his honour, MFA added.

PM Modi will also deliver a keynote address at the 17th International Institute for Strategic Studies Shangri-La Dialogue.



"Prime Minister Modi’s visit reflects the close relations between Singapore and India and will build on the India-Singapore Strategic Partnership signed in 2015," MFA said in its statement.



