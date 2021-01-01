Indonesia's COVID-19 travel ban includes visitors under Singapore's green lane arrangement: MFA

SINGAPORE: Singapore residents will not be able to travel to Indonesia under existing travel corridor arrangements, after the Indonesian government imposed a temporary ban on the entry of all foreign nationals.

The new regulation, which was announced earlier this week, takes effect on Friday (Jan 1).

It comes days after Indonesia banned travellers from Britain and tightened rules for those arriving from Europe and Australia to limit the spread of a potentially more contagious strain of COVID-19.



Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Friday it has been notified by the Indonesian government that the ban will also apply to foreign nationals visiting Indonesia under all its travel corridor arrangements (TCA) with other countries

"Singapore residents would not be able to travel from Singapore to Indonesia under the Singapore-Indonesia Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) / TCA during this period," an MFA spokesperson said.

"Given the reciprocal nature of this travel arrangement, travellers will also not be able to apply to travel from Indonesia to Singapore under the Singapore-Indonesia RGL / TCA during this period.

"Travellers who have already received approval to enter Singapore under the Singapore-Indonesia RGL / TCA can continue to do so.”

Indonesia's travel ban applies to all foreign visitors, except for high-level government officials or foreigners with residency permits, foreign minister Retno Marsudi had said.



