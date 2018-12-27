Indonesia tsunami: Singaporeans should defer travel to affected areas, says MFA

SINGAPORE: Following warnings by the Indonesian authorities to stay away from the erupting Anak Krakatoa volcano, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Thursday (Dec 27) urged Singaporeans to defer travelling to affected areas.

A crater collapse on the volcanic island on Saturday sent waves of up to 5m smashing into the coast on Indonesia's Sunda Strait, killing more than 400 people.

Indonesian authorities on Thursday raised the alert status of the volcano to the second-highest level.



They have also called for flights around the erupting volcano to be rerouted and imposed an exclusion zone of 5km around the crater of Mount Anak Krakatoa.

Close-up map showing the tsunami-affected areas around Sunda Strait, populated areas, and height of tidal waves monitored on Dec 22 to 23. (Graphic: AFP / Gal ROMA AND Laurence Chu)

The public have been urged to stay at least 1km away from the Sunda Strait shoreline in case of another tsunami.

In a travel notice, MFA said: "Singaporeans should defer all travels to the affected areas.



"Those in the vicinity of the affected areas are advised to monitor local news and developments closely, particularly for further advice and instructions from the Indonesian authorities."

"Singaporeans are advised to take all the necessary precautions for their personal safety, including purchasing comprehensive travel and medical insurance," it added.

MFA also advised Singaporeans to stay in touch with family and friends.

Travellers who have not yet registered with MFA can do so electronically via its website at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg/.

Those who need urgent consular assistance may contact the Singapore Embassy in Jakarta, the Singapore Consulate in Medan or the 24-hour MFA duty office.

