Tour guide jailed for falsely accusing Singapore immigration officer of asking for bribe

SINGAPORE: A 42-year-old Indonesian man was on Thursday (Jun 27) sentenced to three weeks’ jail for giving false information alleging that a Singapore immigration officer had asked him for a bribe.

Harry Ristanto, a tour guide, committed the offence in October 2012, said the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) in a news release.

He and a Malaysian tour guide were leading a group of Indonesian tourists into Singapore via Tuas Checkpoint when the two tour guides were led into a room for a brief interview with a senior station inspector.

After the interview, Ristanto told the other tour guide and the tourists that he paid a bribe which the station inspector had asked for.

“Subsequently, Ristanto even signed on a letter alleging that the senior station inspector had asked for a S$2,000 bribe and that he had handed over S$1,500 to the inspector,” said CPIB.

“This was done despite Ristanto being fully aware that this allegation was untrue.”

According to court documents, Ristanto's lies were exposed after the Malaysian tour guide informed her company of the alleged bribe. The company then alerted the manager of a Singapore tour agency which was in charge of receiving the group of tourists after they had cleared immigration.

For knowingly giving false or misleading information relating to corruption offences, Ristanto could have been jailed for up to one year and fined up to S$10,000.