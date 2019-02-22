Indonesian jailed for trying to bribe ICA officer over tampered passport

SINGAPORE: A 42-year-old Indonesian national has been sentenced to six weeks’ jail for trying to bribe an Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officer, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said on Friday (Feb 22).

Marsari was charged on Feb 15 with offering S$170 to ICA officer Zulkhairi Abu Bakar as a bribe to release him from custody, CPIB said in its news release.

Marsari was detained on Feb 14 when he produced a tampered passport to the officer after arriving at the Singapore Cruise Centre from Batam.

Mr Zulkhairi then informed Marsari that he had committed an offence by producing the tampered passport.

Marsari replied that “he wanted to go home" and took out S$170 from his pocket to offer to the officer so that he could be released from custody, according to CPIB.

However, Mr Zulkhairi rejected the bribe and reported the matter to CPIB.

“Singapore adopts a strict zero-tolerance approach towards corruption. It is a serious offence to give bribes, or attempt to offer bribes to another individual or entity,” CPIB said.

Those found guilty of the offence could be fined up to S$100,000, jailed for up to five years, or both.