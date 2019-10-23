3 Indonesian maids earlier detained under ISA charged with financing terrorism

SINGAPORE: Three Indonesian women previously detained under the Internal Security Act (ISA) were charged on Wednesday (Oct 23) with the financing of terrorism, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said.

Anindia Afiyantari, 33, Retno Hernayani, 36, and Turmini, 31, were issued with orders of detention in September. All three were investigated by the Internal Security Department (ISD) for their support of the terrorist group Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and the Indonesia-based group Jemaah Anshorut Daulah (JAD), which is affiliated with ISIS.



Prior to their arrests, the trio had been working as domestic workers in Singapore for between six and 13 years, MHA said in a press release.

Following an investigation by the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) of the Singapore Police Force, all three women are accused of collecting and/or providing money on several occasions to individuals in Indonesia between September 2018 and July 2019.



"They had reasonable grounds to believe that these funds would be used to facilitate terrorist acts overseas," MHA said.

Retno Hernayani collected a total of S$100 on two occasions between March 2019 and April 2019 and provided a total of S$140 on two occasions during the same period.



Between February 2019 and July 2019, Anindia Afiyantari provided a total of S$130 on five occasions.

Turmini provided a total of IDR13 million (about S$1,216) on five occasions between September 2018 and May 2019, MHA said.



If convicted, their orders of detention will be cancelled and they will serve the imprisonment imposed by the court.

The act of collecting and/or providing money in support of terrorist purposes, regardless of the amount, is a serious offence under the Terrorism (Suppression of Financing) Act, the authority said.



"Terrorism and its financing represent a grave threat to domestic and international security, and global action is required to deprive terrorist groups of funding and materials," MHA said.

"Singapore is part of this global effort and is strongly committed to combatting terrorism financing, regardless of whether the monies are used to facilitate terrorist acts locally or abroad.

"Members of the public are reminded not to remit money, of any amount, or provide any support through the provision of services, supplies or any material to a terrorist organisation, or for facilitating or carrying out any terrorist act."



