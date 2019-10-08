Indonesian President Joko Widodo to visit Singapore for Leaders’ Retreat

SINGAPORE: Indonesian President Joko Widodo will be in Singapore on Tuesday (Oct 8) for a two-day visit as part of the Singapore-Indonesia Leaders’ Retreat, said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in a press statement.

This will be Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s fourth Leaders’ Retreat with Mr Widodo, and the first since the Indonesian president’s re-election in May. He will be inaugurated later this month.

During their meeting in Singapore, Mr Lee and Mr Widodo will take stock of the progress in bilateral cooperation and follow up on discussions from their previous Leaders’ Retreat which was held last October in Bali, said the PMO.

“In looking ahead to President Joko Widodo’s second term in office, both sides will explore ways to further enhance bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest, across the economic, socio-cultural and security spheres,” it added.

The two leaders will also witness the signing of an agreement between Indonesia and Singapore on Electronic Data Exchange to Facilitate and Secure Trade, as well as a Memorandum of Understanding between the national archives of both countries on archives cooperation.

Mr and Mrs Lee will then host dinner for Mr Widodo, first lady Iriana Joko Widodo and the Indonesian delegation, which includes ministers and officials.

The Singapore delegation includes Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat, Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean, as well as other Cabinet ministers.