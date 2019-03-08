Infrared drowning detection system to be installed at 11 public swimming pools by 2020

SINGAPORE: A drowning detection system, which alerted a lifeguard early after a man became unconscious while swimming, will be installed in 11 public pools in Singapore by April 2020.



Sport Singapore (SportSG) will progressively implement the computer vision drowning detection system (CVDDS) to boost safety at public swimming complexes across Singapore, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu said on Friday (Mar 8).

Advertisement

Speaking during the Ministry for Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) Committee of Supply debate, Ms Fu said that the system uses a network of overhead infrared cameras, enabling early detection of possible drowning.

The CVDDS works on a detection response time of 15 seconds, allowing lifeguards to spot distressed swimmers more quickly.

Ms Fu added that the system will be installed at pools in Bukit Batok, Jurong West and Our Tampines Hub this year, with another seven to follow by April 2020.

The system will be implemented following a successful year-long trial at Hougang Swimming Complex.

Advertisement

Advertisement

MCCY said that the system was assessed to have complied with international standards and had a low false-alarm rate.

Last August, the system sounded after detecting that a 64-year-old man had sunk to the pool floor in an unconscious state, MCCY said. A lifeguard immediately rescued him from the pool, and successfully resuscitated him.

The ministry stressed that CVDDS is not meant as a substitute for every swimmer taking precautions at public pools, but it adds a layer of safeguard.

ONLINE PLATFORM FOR ARTS EVENTS

Ms Fu also announced other digitalisation initiatives, such as the cultural concierge, an online platform for people to search and register for arts and culture events.

“Users will be able to search for event listings according to individual preferences, using key words such as ‘nearby’, ‘weekend’ or ‘family-friendly’, as well as interact with a chatbot for event and content recommendations,” Ms Fu added.

She added that the website will be integrated with relevant ticketing sites, for a “seamless user experience”.