Advanced meters among initiatives to help households manage electricity usage

SINGAPORE: Three new initiatives were announced on Tuesday (Nov 5) as part of efforts to help households use electricity more efficiently.

Details of the measures were provided in a joint news release by the Energy Market Authority (EMA), the Ministry of the Environment and Water resources (MEWR) and SP Group.

ADVANCED METERS

The measures include advanced electricity meters which are being installed at all households. The meters allow residents to access their half-hour electricity usage using the SP Utilities mobile app.

The analogue electricity meters currently being used are read manually only once every two months, which means residents are billed based on estimated and actual consumption in alternate months.

With the advanced meters, they can get a better picture of their consumption patterns and reduce usage to be more energy efficient.

By the end of September, about 290,000 such meters have been installed in households across Singapore, the release said.

“These meters were installed at new residential buildings and when the analogue meters were due for replacement,” it added. “The remaining 1.1 million households will have advanced meters installed within the next five years.”



SP Group will notify residents by mail of the installation schedule for the advanced meters. No payment will be required, unless residents choose to have it installed ahead of schedule. In such cases, a S$40 one-time installation fee (before GST) will be charged.

EMA’s chief executive Ngiam Shih Chun said: “With advanced electricity meters, all households can have more timely information on their electricity usage which will help them be more energy efficient and lower their electricity bills.”

APP ENHANCEMENTS

The SP Utilities mobile app will also undergo enhancements to provide more timely and useful information to help households be more energy efficient.

It will include new features, such as a Carbon Footprint Tracker, to aid customers in making changes to their lifestyle habits to save energy.

Screenshots of the enhanced SP Utilities mobile app. (Images: SP Group)

SP Group will also launch the GreenUP initiative in-app, where users can earn “leaves” when they complete eco-challenges and adopt sustainable habits, such as opting for electronic bills.

They can then use the “leaves” earned to redeem shopping rewards from CapitaLand malls, the press release said.

CUSTOMISED REPORTS

EMA and MEWR will also conduct a six-month study involving 1,000 households in Jurong who already have advanced meters. Participants in the study, which starts in December, will receive an energy efficiency report every month to help them understand their electricity usage. It will also include customised energy-saving tips.

MEWR permanent secretary Albert Chua said these reports aim to “empower households to make simple, positive changes to their daily routines”.

“The effort of every Singaporean counts. Together, we can help reduce Singapore’s carbon footprint and fight climate change.”