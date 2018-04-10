Injured dolphin caught in fishing line at Bedok Jetty has been freed: ACRES

SINGAPORE: A dolphin seen struggling after becoming entangled in a fishing line at Bedok Jetty over the weekend has been freed, the Animal Concerns Research & Education Society (ACRES) said on Tuesday (Apr 10).

On Saturday, visitors to Bedok Jetty spotted a dolphin that had become entangled in an angler’s fishing line. Video footage of the incident showed that the wild dolphin appeared to have a “foreign object” entangled on its tail fin.

“The wild dolphin seemed to have a foreign object entangled on the tail fin, which was weighing down the animal, preventing him or her from swimming and breathing properly,” ACRES said.

In a Facebook post, ACRES said its Wildlife Rescue Team sighted the same dolphin on Sunday, west of Bedok Jetty along East Coast Park.

Following a one-hour rescue operation, ACRES said the team removed 8kg of fish net and line material. The netting had fishing weights attached to it, ACRES added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a video uploaded by ACRES, rescue team members can be seen approaching the dolphin on rubber dinghy. Two men then jump into the water and carefully remove the netting from the dolphin’s tail before guiding it back to open water.

In their post, ACRES thanked the National Parks Board (NParks), the National Sailing Club (NSC) as well as members of the public for bringing the incident to their attention and “helping to save the dolphin’s life”.