SINGAPORE: Once the open-air car park of Terminal 1, the S$1.7 billion Jewel Changi Airport that rose in its place today connects three terminals and draws tens of thousands of visitors daily - not counting the travellers flying in and out of Singapore.

In this interactive special, we take you into the gleaming mega complex and behind the scenes of the world's tallest indoor waterfall to explore how it took shape.



Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO ENTER