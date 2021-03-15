Instant Satay Spices recalled due to levels of aflatoxins exceeding permitted limits

SINGAPORE: A recall has been issued for Instant Satay Spices after the levels of aflatoxins detected exceeded the maximum standards stated in Singapore's food regulations.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has directed the manufacturer, Li Kwong Agencies, to recall all batches of the implicated product. The recall is ongoing.

"As the manufacturer also processes other peanut products, SFA is conducting further investigations and stepping up checks on its products," the agency said.



The affected products are Instant Satay Spices in 50g and 500g packets with the expiry date of Jan 19, 2022.



Aflatoxins can occur in food such as groundnuts as a result of fungal contamination before and after harvest. Aflatoxins are known to be genotoxic and carcinogenic, and exposure through food should be kept as low as possible, said the SFA.



"Consumers who have purchased the implicated product are advised not to consume it. Those who have consumed the implicated product and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice," said the SFA.

"Consumers may contact their point of purchase for enquiries."