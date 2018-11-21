Insurance agent charged over bribery of Indonesian Embassy official

SINGAPORE: An insurance agent for AIG Asia Pacific Insurance and Liberty Insurance was among three Singaporeans charged on Wednesday (Nov 21) over the bribery of an Indonesian Embassy official.

The bribe was allegedly for the official to favour the two insurance companies in accrediting them as providers of performance bonds for Indonesian maids in Singapore.

Yeo Siew Liang James, 47, was charged with eight counts of corruptly giving Abdul Aziz Mohamed Hanib about S$71,200 meant for the Indonesian Embassy employee.

In addition, Yeo was charged with corruptly giving Abdul Aziz about S$21,400 as a reward for making the arrangement with the Indonesian Embassy employee, Agus Ramdhany Machjumi.



Abdul Aziz, a 63-year-old freelance translator, was also charged over an unsuccessful attempt to solicit bribes from two Tokio Marine Insurance Singapore representatives, said the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) in a press release.

This was allegedly also for the purpose of accrediting Tokio Marine as provider of performance bonds, in exchange for a 40 per cent commission on each performance bond sold.

The third Singaporean charged, Chow Tuck Keong Benjamin, is accused of abetting Abdul Aziz to corruptly solicit gratification from Yeo for the Indonesian Embassy employee.

Chow had introduced Abdul Aziz and Yeo, "knowing that Aziz was seeking corrupt gratification related to the accreditation to sell performance bonds", said CPIB.

It said there is currently no evidence to suggest that AIG Asia Pacific Insurance and Liberty Insurance were complicit in the offences.

The Indonesian Embassy was not complicit in the corruption offences, added CPIB.

A bail of S$50,000 was each offered to Yeo and Abdul Aziz and S$10,000 for Chow.



The three will appear in court in December.

Anyone convicted of a corruption offence can be jailed for up to five years, fined up to S$100,000, or both.

