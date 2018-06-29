'Intense rain' caused flash floods in Bukit Timah area: PUB

SINGAPORE: Intense rain caused flash floods at four locations in central Singapore on Friday morning (Jun 29), national water agency PUB said in a statement.



The flash floods occurred at Lorong Kismis and Bukit Timah Road, as well as Dunearn Road near Watten Estate Road and along Yarwood Avenue to Binjai Park.



The affected stretch of Bukit Timah Road was from Blackmore Drive to Wilby Road.

The PUB said that about 85mm of rainfall was recorded for two hours between 9.30am and 11.30am at the rain gauge at Ngee Ann Polytechnic in Bukit Timah, which is more than half the average rainfall of 130.7mm in the entire month of June.

This comes after more than a month's rain fell in four hours at Old Toh Tuck Road on Tuesday.



Drainage upgrading works at the Bukit Timah First Diversion Canal is ongoing, said PUB. When completed by the first quarter of 2019, flooding risk at the Bukit Timah area would be alleviated.

PUB said its officers were on site to "investigate and render assistance" at the locations. The flash floods subsided by 11.05am, it added.



"We urge the public to exercise caution and avoid stepping into or driving into flooded areas. During heavy rain, the public should stay tuned to radio broadcast and check PUB’s Facebook www.facebook.com/PUBsg or PUB's mobile app MyWaters for flood updates," it said.

Singapore is currently experiencing the southwest monsoon. Compared to the first half of June 2018, the second half of the month is expected to be wetter and overall rainfall for the month is likely to be above average over most parts of Singapore.

