'Intense rain' caused flash floods in central, western Singapore: PUB

SINGAPORE: "Intense rain" caused flash floods in three locations across central and western Singapore on Tuesday (Jun 26) morning, leaving vehicles and pedestrians to wade their way through murky waters as they made their way to work during peak hour.

The flash floods occurred in Lorong Kismis, Toh Tuck Avenue and along PIE towards Tuas after the Eng Neo exit, the Public Utilities Board (PUB) said.

The PUB said that Old Toh Tuck Road saw more rain on Tuesday than the entire monthly average for June. Across four hours, 150mm of rainfall was recorded in the area, compared with the average rainfall of 130.7mm in the entire month of June, PUB said.

Flash floods at Toh Tuck Avenue. Traffic passable. Issued 08:58 hours. #sgflood — PUB (@PUBsingapore) June 26, 2018

One video submitted by a Channel NewsAsia reader showed cars making their way slowly through brown waters at Toh Tuck.

FLASH FLOODS AT TOH TUCK: Video sent to me by @ChannelNewsAsia viewer Sunanthar Lu who’s on her way to work amid the morning downpour in the western part of Singapore pic.twitter.com/DUkMzgujAf — Leong Wai Kit (@LeongWaiKitCNA) June 26, 2018

Another video - which was circulating on social media - showed the flood after the PIE exit at Toh Tuck and a motorcycle being pushed by two people in the rain.

PUB said that its officers "were immediately deployed to the flooded locations to investigate and render assistance". By 12.20pm, all flash floods had subsided, it added.

"We urge the public to exercise caution and avoid stepping into or driving into flooded areas. During heavy rain, the public should stay tuned to radio broadcast and check PUB’s Facebook www.facebook.com/PUBsg or PUB's mobile app MyWaters for flood updates," it said.

The Meteorological Service on Jun 14 had said that wetter weather can be expected in Singapore during the second half of the month, compared to the first half.

The Southwest monsoon has set in over Singapore and the surrounding region, and is expected to last till September, it added.