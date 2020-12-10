Interim barricades for cyclists below Benjamin Sheares Bridge to ensure safety of young children

SINGAPORE: Interim barricades and signs have been put up by Gardens by the Bay at a section of Tanjong Rhu Promenade, the area below Benjamin Sheares Bridge.

They were erected in October to remind cyclists to dismount and push their bicycles, Gardens by the Bay deputy director of security Lai Liangfa told CNA.

“The waterfront promenade that runs along the periphery of Marina Reservoir is a popular scenic thoroughfare used not only by cyclists, but also by people on leisurely walks and jogs.

“Since the circuit breaker period, we have also observed an increase in the number of cyclists along the Eastern Coastal Loop connecting the Marina Bay area to the east coast,” he said.

The area below the Benjamin Sheares Bridge is an event space, with many families using it, he added.

“For their safety, especially with young children running around, we have put up interim barricades and signage to remind cyclists to dismount and push their bike, following which, they can mount their bikes again and cycle for the rest of the stretch.”

There are no immediate plans to remove the barricades. However, Mr Lai said that Gardens by the Bay will “continue to review and monitor the situation, and seek the public’s support in joining us to make the waterfront promenade a safe community space for all to enjoy.”

Images of the purple barriers erected under the bridge was posted by a user to Facebook group Complaint Singapore on Nov 30. Many comments under the post discussed inconsiderate cyclists and pedestrians and the need for each to keep to their side of the lane.

