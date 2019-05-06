About 2,000 users affected by broadband disruption in Marsiling, Woodlands due to cut cable

SINGAPORE: About 2,000 users in Marsiling and Woodlands have been affected by a disruption to fibre broadband services.

The interruption happened at around 4.20pm due to a cut cable, said fibre network operator NetLink Trust on Monday (May 6), adding that services will be progressively restored by early Tuesday morning.

"NetLink Trust has deployed its recovery team onsite and fibre service restoration is underway," it said in a statement.



"NetLink Trust is working with all relevant parties including the Internet Service Providers to ensure that the service to the affected areas will be restored as soon as possible."

Internet service providers Singtel, StarHub and M1 acknowledged the outage on their Facebook pages, and informed customers that NetLink Trust is working on resolving the issue.

"Some customers in the vicinity of Marsiling and Woodlands may have difficulty using their broadband, Singtel TV and home digital line services," said Singtel at 5.55pm.

StarHub said that the cable was damaged by a third party earthwork contractor.

"We are following up closely with NetLink Trust to recover services for our customers as quickly as possible," it added.

Most cable cut incidents were caused by earthworks contractors failing to follow procedures, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) had said earlier this year.

The authority will set out new requirements for such contractors by June, which will include detailed procedures and comprehensive safeguards against cable cut incidents.

Last November, about 10,000 users in the eastern part of Singapore were affected by the disruption to fibre broadband services caused by severed fibre cables.

