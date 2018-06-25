Inuka's skeletal remains to be preserved for educational purposes

SINGAPORE: The skeletal remains of Inuka, the polar bear who was put down on humane grounds in April, will be preserved for educational purposes, the Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS) told Channel NewsAsia on Monday (Jun 25).

Inuka was the world's first polar bear born in the tropics and was put down on Apr 25 after a second health examination in three weeks found that his health had not improved despite intensive treatments.

The 27-year-old polar bear had suffered from age-related ailments for five years, including arthritis, dental issues and occasional ear infections.

A health check on Apr 3 showed a wound in his lower abdomen likely caused by urinary incontinence and recurring urinary tract infections. He also had ulcers on his paw pads and a deep infection between his toes.

Another health check on Apr 25 showed that his wounds had not healed and the decision was made to put him to sleep.

In response to queries on Monday, WRS said: "We have performed a necropsy and the findings affirm with the vets' prognosis prior to his passing - Inuka bore irreversible age-related ailments including arthritis and ailing limbs, which resulted in a stiffer gait. This, in turn, caused ulcerations on his pads that led to deeper infection between his toes.

"We will preserve his skeletal remains for educational purposes."

WRS did not specify how exactly the skeletal remains will be used for educational purposes or if the remains will be exhibited for public viewing.

A private memorial held for Inuka on Apr 26 and attended by more than 400 employees.