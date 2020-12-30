Noodle restaurant first to be charged by URA for breaching COVID-19 measures

Invincible (BBCM), which operates Invincible Noodle House, is the first F&B operator to be charged by the Urban Redevelopment Authority for breaching COVID-19 safe management measures.

SINGAPORE: Invincible (BBCM), which operates Invincible Noodle House, has become the first F&B operator to be charged by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) for breaching COVID-19 safe management measures.

The restaurant at 13 Circular Road failed to ensure safe distancing between customers and failed to stop the consumption of alcohol after 10.30pm, URA said on Wednesday (Dec 30).



Advertisement

Advertisement

The breaches were allegedly committed on Oct 2. Several customers were found consuming alcohol at 11.40pm at the restaurant, which is also known as Bedok Bak Chor Mee.



URA had previously issued orders requiring the establishment to close its premises for a period of 10 days from Oct 3 to Oct 12, the agency added.

The first mention of the case is scheduled for Feb 2, 2021.

Invincible Noodle House, also known as Bedok Bak Chor Mee, is being charged by URA for breaching COVID-19 safe management measures. (Photo: Urban Redevelopment Authority)

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We urge businesses and members of the public to adhere to safe management measures. These will help to keep community transmissions low and our loved ones safe during this pandemic," said URA in a statement.



Singapore entered Phase 3 of its reopening on Dec 28, under which social gatherings of up to eight people are allowed.

URA reminded establishments not to accept bookings of groups larger than eight, even if the diners are seated at separate tables.

Advertisement

It added that the serving and consumption of alcohol after 10.30pm continues to be strictly prohibited.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram​​​​​​