ION Orchard to close temporarily after three workers test positive for COVID-19, free tests for visitors between Jun 3 and Jun 11

SINGAPORE: ION Orchard will close for four days starting Saturday (Jun 12) as a precautionary measure after several COVID-19 cases were linked to the mall, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Friday.

The closure will begin at 7am on Saturday and end at 7am on Wednesday, the mall's operator said.

In a notice to tenants, the operator said that all staff and tenants - including contractors and vendors who worked at the mall from May 28 to Jun 11 - will be required to undergo a swab test during the period of closure.

"In view of the urgency, ION Orchard has arranged for deep cleaning of your shops on your behalf and will be at your cost," the notice stated.

In its evening update, MOH said it was investigating three COVID-19 cases - referred to as 64112, 64114 and 64135 - all of whom work at the Orchard Road shopping mall.

Case 64135 was one of three unlinked cases found in the community on Friday.

The 57-year-old woman, a sales promoter working at the mall's Guardian outlet, tested positive for COVID-19 on Jun 10 after developing a dry throat on Jun 7 and an ear ache on Jun 10.

"To break any potential chain of transmission and enable deep cleaning of the premises, ION Orchard will be closed to all members of the public starting from Jun 12 and will reopen four days later on Jun 16," said MOH.

Special testing operations will also be conducted for staff who had been working at the mall from May 28.

Members of the public who had visited the shops or used the services at ION Orchard from Jun 3 to Jun 11 will also be offered free COVID-19 testing.

Individuals who had only walked through the mall to connect to neighbouring buildings or Orchard MRT station need not be tested, said MOH.

The ministry said those who visited ION Orchard from Jun 3 to Jun 11 should monitor their health closely and minimise social interactions as far as possible, for 14 days from their date of visit. They are also encouraged to see a doctor immediately if they feel unwell.



