IRAS warns of scam callers requesting payment for 'outstanding taxes'

SINGAPORE: Got a call about "outstanding taxes" from the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore's (IRAS)? It's a scam, IRAS warned on Wednesday (Feb 7).

This comes after members of the public alerted the IRAS that they had received suspicious calls from people claiming to be IRAS officers requesting that they pay their outstanding taxes immediately to unknown bank accounts.



The telephone number displayed on the caller IDs included IRAS’ individual income tax helpline number - 63568300.



IRAS stressed that these are scam calls and that they were not made by IRAS officers.

Those who receive such calls are advised to ignore them and lodge reports if they have fallen victim to such scammers.

IRAS added that it will not ask members of the public to make payment to a third party’s bank account through a telephone call and that IRAS does not offer payment options via iTunes credits or Steam credits.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Other precautionary measures that members of the public can take include not divulging personal information, and refraining from transferring money to callers, remittance agencies, banks or making payments through any other means, IRAS said.

The current payment modes to IRAS include GIRO, Internet banking bill payment, the DBS PayLah! mobile app, phone banking, ATM machines, AXS stations, SAM kiosks and NETS.

