Irish man jailed for kicking, trying to headbutt police officers during Clarke Quay arrest

SINGAPORE: An Irish man who was involved in a drunken scuffle in Clarke Quay has been jailed four weeks and fined S$3,000 after he assaulted and shouted vulgarities at police officers.

Colm Patrick Doherty, 27, was in Singapore on a social visit pass on May 4 this year.

He met two friends for drinks at Clarke Quay that night and had several pints of beer, court documents said.

At about 3.10am on May 5, Doherty got into a scuffle with one of his friends. He also removed his singlet during the scuffle.

Doherty's behaviour drew the attention of a crowd of onlookers.

About 10 minutes later, police officers arrived at the scene. Court documents said that Doherty was "reeking of alcohol" and "standing unsteadily".

When Doherty told the officers that he did not have any identification on him, they decided to arrest him.

At this point, Assistant Superintendent of Police Loh Lianhan - along with his partners Sergeant Jeremy Ng Jit Chen and Sergeant Ng Hwee Ye - arrived at the scene to provide assistance.

Court documents show Doherty put up a struggle while being handcuffed. While being escorted to the police car, he also shouted a string of vulgarities at ASP Loh, including: "Get your hand off me, you stupid ****!"

Sgt Jeremy sat in the back of the police car with Doherty, who continued shouting. Doherty challenged Sgt Jeremy to a fight and tried to headbutt the police officer.

ASP Loh, who was in the driver's seat, was about to begin driving when Doherty extended his right leg through the gap between the seats in front and kicked ASP Loh's left shoulder.

Sgt Jeremy shouted at Doherty and held on to him for the rest of the journey to the police station. ASP Loh was not injured.

On Monday (Jul 9), District Judge Ng Peng Hong sentenced Doherty to four weeks' jail and a fine of S$3,000.

For using a criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty, he could have been jailed for up to four years and fined.

For riotous, disorderly or indecent behaviour in a public place, he could have been jailed for up to six months and fined up to S$2,000 for the first offence.

For threatening, abusing or insulting a public servant, he could have been jailed for up to 12 months and fined up to S$5,000.