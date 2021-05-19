Internal Security Department officers who worked in same office as COVID-19 case to undergo swab tests

SINGAPORE: Internal Security Department (ISD) officers who worked in the same office as a colleague who tested positive for COVID-19 will undergo swab tests this week as a precautionary measure.



The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported on Tuesday (May 18) that a 57-year-old Singaporean woman - Case 63379 - tested positive for the coronavirus on May 17.



She developed a cough on May 13 and anosmia - loss of smell - on May 14. The ISD officer sought medical treatment on May 16 at a general practitioner clinic, where she tested positive for her antigen rapid test.

The woman was immediately isolated and a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test was taken on the same day. The PCR test result came back positive on May 17.

She has also tested "preliminarily positive" for the B1617 variant, which was first detected in India. The officer received her first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on May 8.

An ISD spokesperson said the officer was working on split shifts and last reported for work on May 14.

"ISD is assisting MOH with contact tracing. All the colleagues identified to have been in close contact with the officer have been issued with quarantine orders," the spokesperson added.

"Deep cleaning of the office premises and common areas has been carried out. ISD is closely monitoring the condition of the officer and her quarantined colleagues."

Case 63379's family member, a 59-year-old Singaporean man who works as a financial planner at Great Eastern, developed similar symptoms and also tested positive on May 17.

The man, known as Case 63377, also tested preliminarily positive for the B1617 variant, MOH said. The man received his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on May 8, the Health Ministry said.



IRAS OFFICER TESTS POSITIVE

Another civil servant - a 47-year-old Singaporean woman who works at the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS) - was reported as an unlinked case on May 17.

The woman developed a fever on May 15 and sought medical treatment at a general practitioner clinic on the same day, where she was tested for COVID-19. Her test result came back positive on May 16.

In response to CNA's queries, IRAS said the IRAS officer was last at work at Revenue House on Apr 28. She was subsequently working from home.

"Her work does not involve face to face interactions with members of the public," IRAS said. "IRAS has been in contact with the officer and her family to render support and assistance.

"As a precautionary measure, IRAS has carried out thorough disinfection of the office area."

