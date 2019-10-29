Killing of Islamic State leader Baghdadi an 'important development' in fight against terror: MFA

SINGAPORE: The killing of Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi is an "important development" in the global fight against terrorism, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday (Oct 29).



Commenting on the killing of the Islamic State leader in a US operation, MFA said terrorism remains a serious threat across the world, including in Singapore.



"As a member of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, Singapore remains committed to fighting global terrorism, including by the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria."



The ministry added that Singapore stands in solidarity with global efforts to tackle terrorism and the perpeturation of extremist ideologies.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday confirmed that Baghdadi died after a nighttime raid by special forces in northwest Syria.

Trump told the nation in a televised address from the White House that US forces killed a "large number" of Islamic State militants during the raid, which culminated with Baghdadi cornered in a tunnel, where he detonated a suicide vest.



"He died after running into a dead-end tunnel, whimpering and crying and screaming all the way," Trump said, adding that three of Baghdadi's children were also killed in the blast.

Trump said that the raid - involving eight helicopters flying more than an hour from an undisclosed base - was carried out with cooperation from Russia, Syria, Turkey and Iraq.



US officials confirmed on Monday that Baghdadi's body was buried at sea.

