Singapore calls for de-escalation of violence in Israel and Gaza

SINGAPORE: Singapore on Wednesday (May 12) said it is extremely concerned about the civilian casualties from the escalation of violence in Israel and Gaza, and called on all parties to cease attacks on civilian targets.

"We strongly urge all sides to take immediate steps to de-escalate the situation and work towards a durable ceasefire," said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

"All parties have a responsibility to stop the violence and do their utmost to protect the safety and security of civilians on both sides."

The deadly exchange of fire between Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip and the Israeli military has escalated sharply, with the UN Middle East envoy fearing "a full-scale war".



At least 49 people have been killed in Gaza since Monday, according to the enclave's health ministry. Six people have been killed in Israel, medical officials said.

MFA advised Singaporeans in Israel to stay indoors as far as possible and avoid unnecessary travel, especially to areas where attacks are occurring.

They should also be on high alert and monitor the news closely, as well as take the necessary precautions for their personal safety, it said.

Singaporeans in Israel should also eRegister with the ministry if they have not done so, so as to allow MFA and the Honorary Consulate-General in Tel Aviv to contact them and render consular services in case of emergencies.

Singaporeans who require consular assistance can contact the following:

Honorary Consulate-General of the Republic of Singapore – Israel (Tel Aviv)

Address: Habarvel 34 (5th floor), Tel Aviv 6971052, Israel

Tel: +972-3-647-6159, +972-3- 547-5109

Fax: +972-3-617-9027

Email: sgleitman@gmail.com

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24 hr)

Address: Tanglin, Singapore 248163

Tel: +65 6379 8800/8855

Fax: +65 6476 7302

Email: mfa_duty_office @mfa.gov.sg

