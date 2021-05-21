Singapore welcomes Israel-Hamas ceasefire in Gaza, urges all sides to comply fully

SINGAPORE: Singapore said it welcomes the ceasefire in Gaza, urging all sides to comply fully with the truce.

Brokered by Egypt, the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, came into effect at 2am on Friday (7am Singapore time).

“Singapore welcomes the mutual ceasefire that was announced earlier today by the Israeli government and Hamas,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a press statement.

“We urge all sides to comply fully with the ceasefire so as to break the cycle of violence and avoid any further loss of civilian lives," it added.

“We convey our deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones on both sides and wish a full recovery for those who have been injured.”

The Government will make a US$100,000 (S$133,050) donation to the Singapore Red Cross to help the organisation launch its appeal for donations in support of relief efforts in the region.



“We call on all relevant parties to facilitate the swift and unhindered delivery of humanitarian relief to the civilian populations that have been affected," said MFA.

Fighting erupted in the region on May 10 after weeks of tensions in Jerusalem, notably over planned evictions of Palestinians from their homes in east Jerusalem to make way for Jewish settlers, as well as clashes at the sensitive Al-Aqsa mosque compound.

The Israeli army said that Hamas and other armed groups in Gaza have since fired more than 4,300 rockets towards Israel, but the overwhelming majority of those headed for populated areas were intercepted by its Iron Dome air defences.

The rockets have killed 12 people in Israel.



Israeli strikes on Gaza have killed 232 Palestinians, according to the Gaza health ministry.

