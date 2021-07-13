Istana to reopen grounds to public to mark National Day; first open house since COVID-19 outbreak

SINGAPORE: The Istana will welcome visitors for the first time in about 18 months on Aug 1 as it celebrates National Day with an open house, the President’s Office said on Tuesday (Jul 13).

The Istana is typically open to the public on five days each year. Due to COVID-19, however, the grounds have been closed to the public since February last year.

The last scheduled opening on May 13 this year to celebrate Hari Raya Puasa and Labour Day was cancelled after measures were tightened amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Those with tickets to the cancelled event will be invited back for the upcoming open house on Aug 1.

The reopening of the Istana's grounds comes amid the gradual easing of community measures and as Singapore progressively resumes activities safely, said the President’s Office in a media release.

To prevent large groups from gathering, the open house on Aug 1 will not feature items seen in previous events, such as performances, tours, booths and food trucks.

Safe distancing ambassadors will be present to ensure that visitors adhere to COVID-19 measures.

“The Istana seeks visitors’ cooperation and understanding so that the upcoming Istana open house will be a pleasant experience for all,” the President's Office said.

The Istana’s last open house was held on Jan 26, 2020, in celebration of Chinese New Year. Other scheduled open houses for Hari Raya Puasa, National Day and Deepavali were held virtually last year.