Istana to open to public at night for the first time

SINGAPORE: Members of the public will be able to visit the Istana at night for the first time at an event commemorating the heritage site's 150th anniversary, the President's Office said on Thursday (Sep 12).

The Istana 150 Commemorative Event will be held on Oct 6, hosted by President Halimah Yacob and her husband Mr Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee.

Among the event highlights is a light show projected on the Istana's main building facade, which will depict the building's history and heritage.

Live performances by the Singapore Symphony Orchestra and other local talents such as 53A, Clement Chow, Rahimah Rahim and MICapella are also lined up for the evening.

Tickets for the event are priced at S$12 for Singaporeans and permanent residents, and S$20 for non-Singaporeans. Ticket sales begin at 10am on Friday via the event website.

There will be three time slots available for visitors: 8.15pm, 8.25pm and 9.15pm.



The Our Istana: A Living Museum exhibition at Tampines Hub. (Photo: Facebook/Our Tampines Hub)

All proceeds from the event will be donated to charity through the President's Challenge.



Completed on Oct 8, 1869, the Istana is one of Singapore's oldest heritage sites.

A series of events and activities has been organised to commemorate this anniversary since the start of 2019, including the Our Istana: A Living Museum roving exhibition and the launch of commemorative souvenirs such as medallions and Istana models made with Lego bricks.

