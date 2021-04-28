Istana to reopen grounds to public in its first open house since COVID-19 outbreak

SINGAPORE: The Istana will reopen its grounds to the public on May 13, its first open house since closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic in February last year.

It will be a combined open house to celebrate Labour Day and Hari Raya Puasa, the President’s Office said on Wednesday (Apr 28).

“With the further easing of community measures in Phase 3 of re-opening, the Istana will be reopening the grounds for IOH (Istana open house) in stages and with safe management measures in place,” it added.

People can visit the gardens and open spaces within the Istana grounds, including a new inclusive garden launched by President Halimah Yacob in February.

However, unlike previous open houses, there will be no performances, tours, booths or food trucks in order to prevent large groups from gathering. The main building will also not be open to the public.

Safe distancing ambassadors will also be deployed.

To manage the number of visitors, those interested must register for tickets in advance. The tickets are free and will be allotted based on two-hourly time slots and on a first-come, first-served basis.



Ticket registration will open on Thursday at 10am.

“The Istana seeks visitors’ cooperation and understanding so that the Istana open house will be a pleasant experience for all,” the President’s Office said.