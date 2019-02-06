Series of medallions launched to mark 150th anniversary of the Istana

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

SINGAPORE: President Halimah Yacob on Wednesday (Feb 6) launched a series of medallions to mark the 150th anniversary of the Istana.

A collaboration between the President’s Office and the Singapore Mint, the Istana Souvenir Series consists of five medallion designs featuring the architecture of the buildings within the Istana compounds and significant highlights of the Istana.

A NETS Flashpay card featuring a view of the Istana is also available.

The designs create a "unique opportunity" for Singaporeans to learn more about the history and heritage of the Istana, according to a press release by the President's Office.

A total of eight different silver medallion and card products with limited mintages are available in the Istana Souvenir Series.



This includes five single silver medallions, one card and two special silver medallion sets consisting of various medallion combinations.

One medallion, in the shape of the Istana, is also the only medallion in Singapore to feature the Presidential Crest, according to the Singapore Mint's website.

Other designs include a depiction of the Istana's intricate cast-iron centre gate built in 1931 as well as the Changing of Guards parade.

"Through the medallions and card products, Singaporeans can bring a piece of their memories of the Istana back home with them," said Mdm Halimah. "Their designs also tell interesting stories about the customs and traditions within the Istana, some of which are not commonly known before this."

Part of the proceeds from the series' sale will be donated to the President's Challenge.



The medallions will be available at Singapore Mint retail outlets from Thursday. More information can be found on the Singapore Mint website.