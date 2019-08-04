'It saddens me to see how Tan Cheng Bock has lost his way': ESM Goh

SINGAPORE: Emeritus Senior Minister (ESM) Goh Chok Tong said on Sunday (Aug 4) he was saddened by how his long-time friend, Dr Tan Cheng Bock, had "lost his way".

Mr Goh's comments, which he made in a Facebook post, came a day after Dr Tan's new Progress Singapore Party (PSP) announced its focus for the next General Election, which includes issues like job creation and lowering the voting age.



Dr Tan, a former member of the ruling People's Action Party, had said in July that he formed the PSP because of an "erosion" of transparency, independence and accountability within the Government.

"I believe the processes of good governance have gone astray," he said in a press conference.

In his Facebook post, Mr Goh said: "Tan Cheng Bock says that Lee Kuan Yew invited him to join PAP. Ouch! He omits to say that I put his name up to LKY. Surely I deserve some credit - or rather, blame - for who he has become now?"

Mr Goh also highlighted some of Dr Tan's recent comments about his reasons for re-entering politics. He reportedly said that the PAP has lots its way and that he was making this move "for country, for people". These words have also been included on PSP visual material, including at the media conference held to introduce the party.

In the post, Mr Goh said: "'For country, for people.' He has conveniently left out 'for me'!

"Tan Cheng Bock was my classmate in Raffles Institution. I have known him close for over 60 years. It saddens me to see how he has 'lost his way'."

"He is like Don Quixote tilting at windmills," Mr Goh added, referring to an expression in the Spanish novel by Miguel de Cervantes, which means attacking imaginary enemies.

