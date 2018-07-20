ITE murder victim was a 'beautiful, gentle and joyful' person: Pastor

SINGAPORE: The 56-year-old victim of a stabbing incident at ITE College Central on Thursday (Jul 19) was a “gentle and joyful” person according to pastor Ian Buntain, the lead pastor of Grace Baptist Church in MacPherson.

Michelle Low, who was an examinations director at Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College Central, attended the church frequently and was active in its community activities.

"She did not seem to be the kind of person who’d dwell on unhappiness," Reverend Buntain said.

Low was killed at the ITE College Central car park on Thursday (Jul 19) night. Channel NewsAsia understands that her ex-husband was also conveyed to the hospital with a stab wound to his stomach and scratches on his chest.

The suspect, 66-year-old Seet Cher Hng, has been arrested.

Pastor Buntain added that Low was a positive person and never said anything negative.



"Everyone who met her would immediately fall in love with her gentle ways. She always had good things to say about people. So she was living a life of unusual peace," he said.



According to the church's blog, Low was baptised last Christmas eve after being introduced to its services two years ago. In a short note on her baptism, Low started "searching for values" to anchor her teenage daughter and was led to the church.

She leaves behind an 18-year-old daughter, seven sisters and a mother, according to the latest blog post. Channel NewsAsia understands that the couple have a son as well.

LESSONS TO GO ON AS NORMAL



An ITE spokesperson posted on Facebook that the management has met the staff in Ms Low's department on Friday morning to ensure their well-being and to provide support and counselling.

"This is an isolated incident involving a staff and her ex-husband. We would like to assure students, staff and members of the public that security measures are in place to safeguard the safety of our campus," the note said.



The campus adopts an open concept and members of the public can enter freely to enjoy its amenities such as a supermarket and several dining outlets.

A student who gave her name as Anisa said that many elderly people from the Ang Mo Kio area frequent the campus' supermarket and that it is a busy area.

Another ITE student said he was surprised by the incident because murder cases are rare, especially one within a school campus.



Perhaps the ITE can consider strengthening its security measures and get security guards to be more aware in order to make it safer, he added.

Member of the Government Parliamentary Committee for Education Ang Wei Neng said that it is "worrisome" to allow easy access to non-staff or students to the covered car park.

"It suggests that the security of the campus needs enhancement, be it in the form of more frequent patrol, installation of more CCTV with better monitoring system or better access control. This is especially so when the campus is frequently used for National events," said Mr Ang.

