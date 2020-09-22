New programme lets ITE graduates get aircraft maintenance engineering diploma while serving NS with RSAF

SINGAPORE: Institute of Technical Education (ITE) graduates will soon be able to get a Ministry of Defence-sponsored diploma while serving full-time national service as air force technicians.

The new Work-Study Diploma in aircraft maintenance engineering, the first of its kind, will train and certify these full-time national servicemen (NSFs) through a two-and-a-half-year course, during which they will learn to maintain aircraft structures, systems and associated components.

Graduates may sign on as regulars and be employed as an air force engineer (maintenance) with the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) or pursue a career in aircraft maintenance in the aerospace industry.

The first intake will start training in April 2021. The programme will take in at least 20 trainees every year.

Under a Memorandum of Understanding signed on Tuesday (Sep 22), ITE and RSAF will work with ST Engineering Aerospace Limited, SIA Engineering Company Limited and the Association of Aerospace Industries (Singapore) (AAIS) to develop the training curriculum.

ST Engineering, SIA Engineering Company Limited and AAIS will also recognise the programme for employment of its graduates.

The programme is open to pre-enlistees and fresh ITE graduates who are Singapore citizens or permanent residents. The first batch of trainees will comprise current enlistees as the programme will only start in April next year.

ITE graduates must have completed one of these courses to qualify for the programme.

Applicants must have relevant ITE qualifications in areas like Aerospace Technology, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering or Robotics. They must have completed a relevant Nitec course with a Grade Point Average (GPA) of at least 2.0, or a relevant Higher Nitec course.

Applicants must also meet the air force technician vocation criteria, agree to extend their National Service (NS) duration and pass a pre-selection test to be shortlisted. There is no bond period.

Timeline for the Work-Study Diploma in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering.

Trainees typically spend the first six months of NS on basic and vocational training before starting the two-and-a-half-year Work-Study Diploma programme. This means trainees will spend a minimum of three years with the RSAF.

Those interested can call the RSAF hotline at 1800-270-1010.

NEW CAREER OPTIONS

Chief of Air Force Major-General Kelvin Khong said the programme will open up career pathways in the aerospace industry for trainees after they complete NS with the RSAF.

“In the current climate where the aviation sector is hard hit by COVID-19, we need to continue supporting employment and training for workers in this sector, so that the workforce is ready when aviation starts to recover, and we can help our aviation sector emerge from this COVID-19 pandemic stronger,” he said.

ITE chief executive officer Low Khah Gek said the institute will also work with the army to extend the Work-Study Diploma in Electrical Engineering to NSFs serving as army technicians.

“The launch of this programme marks a significant milestone in our continuing efforts to expand skills upgrading and career progression opportunities for our graduates,” she added.

“Combined with the strong support from our industry partners in recognising the programme certification, this gives a valuable boost for our graduates to kick-start their careers in the aerospace sector.”