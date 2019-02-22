Teenage girl arrested for attacking another student with dangerous weapon outside ITE College West

SINGAPORE: A 17-year-old girl was arrested and another girl taken to hospital after an assault outside the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College West on Thursday (Feb 21).

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to a case of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon at 1 Choa Chu Kang Grove, which is the school’s address, just before 2pm on Thursday.

Police officers arrested a 17-year-old girl in relation to the incident. The other girl, also 17, was conscious and taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.



In a Facebook post late Friday night, ITE confirmed that the assault involving two of its students took place outside ITE College West. It said that the injured student was discharged on the same day.

"The college is rendering whatever assistance required and has met the student’s family," said Dr Goh Mong Song, principal at ITE College West.

"We take a serious view of the matter and do not condone such behaviour."

ITE confirmed the girl who was arrested by police officers will be suspended from school.

Investigations are ongoing, SPF said.



